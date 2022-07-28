- Vitals:
- 6-2, 225, R-Fr., P
Hometown:
- Melbourne, Australia
High school:
- Assumption College Kilgore (Australia)
Looking back at 2021: Robertson was recruited ahead of the 2020 season to take over as Illinois’ punter in 2021. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the 2020 season didn’t count against any player’s eligibility and Blake Hayes
- returned for a fifth season last fall. So Robertson spent another season backing up his fellow Aussie punter and didn’t play in 2021 for the Illini, with Hayes earning All-Big Ten Third-Team honors from the conference’s coaches.
Looking ahead to 2022: Now, it’s Robertson’s turn. The 29-year-old, who served in the Australian Army and then spent seven years as a police officer in his native country, waited his turn and will now take over from Hayes. There are other punters on the roster, including Air Force transfer Fabrizio Pinton and freshman walk-on Josh Leff, but Robertson was the guy in the spring and should still be this fall. The goal, of course, would be to have to use Robertson less than Hayes was called upon, which amounted to 326 punts the last five seasons.
SCOTT RICHEY