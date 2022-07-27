Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 5-11, 195, So., RB
➜ Hometown: St. Louis
➜ High school: Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Love played in 10 of 12 games last fall backing up Chase Brown and Josh McCray at running back. Love ostensibly filled the third-string role with Jakari Norwood, but he wound up third on the team in rushing with 44 carries for 158 yards. The bulk of Love’s playing time and production came early in the season with Brown battling an injury, and the St. Louis native rushed for almost half of his season total yardage in the first two games of the season against Nebraska and Texas San Antonio.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Illinois’ running back depth chart really hasn’t changed that much in a year’s time. Brown and McCray are still far and away the top-two options. Norwood transferring to Temple leaves Love in competition with veteran back Chase Hayden, freshmen Aidan Laughery and Jordan Anderson and little-used Nick Fedanzo (save for special teams) for the No. 3 spot. Love, at least, should be the prohibitive favorite to grab those third-string carries.