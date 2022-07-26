➜ Vitals: 6-4, 345, Jr., DL
➜ Hometown: Chicago
➜ High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Brown flipped back to defensive line ahead of the season after spending 2020 and 2019 on the offensive line. Brown as a guard, of course, came after he arrived at Illinois as ... a defensive lineman. Brown played in eight games last fall, filling a backup role behind Roderick Perry II and Calvin Avery at what was generally one defensive tackle spot in coordinator Ryan Walters’ defense. The Chicago native finished his first full season on the defensive line with four tackles in his limited playing time.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: There’s a Perry-sized hole to fill in the Illinois defensive line. Perry didn’t have outlandish counting stats (26 tackles, including two for loss, in 11 games), but that’s not the primary purpose for a nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme. Disruption was Perry’s strength, and he had the ability to cause havoc. That’s what Brown has to show he’s capable of doing, too, to secure more substantial playing time in his fourth season.
SCOTT RICHEY