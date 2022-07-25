Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-5, 310, Jr., OL
➜ Hometown: Ajax, Ontario, Canada
➜ High school: McLellan Catholic (Ont.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Adams wound up at Garden City C.C. (Kan.) last year simply looking for a chance to play during the COVID-19 pandemic after transferring from Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. He got in both a delayed spring and regular fall season with the Broncbusters, who went 8-3 and racked up 416.6 yards and 33.3 points per game with Adams on the offensive line. The NJCAA Division I First Team All-American then chose Illinois over a slew of other FBS offers.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: There's a reason Illinois coach Bret Bielema pursued so many offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. The five incoming freshmen will get their opportunity eventually, but Adams and fellow JUCO transfer Zy Crisler were brought in to balance out the classes and be available to play right away. Adams' ability to line up at either guard or tackle simply increases the chances he'll be part of the starting offensive line for the season opener against Wyoming next month.