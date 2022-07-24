Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 290, Sr., DL
➜ Hometown: Hueytown, Ala.
➜ High school: Hueytown (Ala.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Injuries have plagued Woods throughout his Illinois career — costing him multiple games in 2018, 2019 and 2020 — but last fall was actually a mostly healthy one for the veteran defensive lineman. Woods finished the 2021 season with 12 tackles, including two for loss, in 10 games as he mostly filled a backup role to go with one start.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Woods isn’t likely to start this fall either with Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton basically locking down the two spots on the line bracketing whoever winds up at nose tackle. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a role for the sixth-year lineman. Depth on the defensive line remains an ongoing issue, and Woods’ potential to play multiple spots on the line could be to his advantage.