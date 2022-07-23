Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-6, 360, So., OL
➜ Hometown: Crystal Springs, Miss.
➜ High school: Copiah Academy (Miss.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Crisler earned All-MACCC second-team honors in his lone season at Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. The Bulldogs went 7-2 last season and put up 387.1 yards and 31.3 points per game with Crisler starting on the offensive line. That earned Crisler consensus three-star status and a national ranking among junior-college prospects as high as No. 16 in the country, before he opted to transfer to Illinois after one season given his qualifier status out of high school.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: That Crisler was an early enrollee gave him a leg up alongside fellow JUCO transfer Isaiah Adams compared to the rest of the incoming offensive lineman in Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class. Crisler not only got the opportunity to go through spring practices to try and stake a claim at one of the two open spots on the line, but he also got time with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and his staff to continue working on his body. Both can be considered positive steps.