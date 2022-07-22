Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-3, 310, Sr., DL
➜ Hometown: Chicago
➜ High school: Chicago Mt. Carmel
➜ Looking back at 2021: Wilkins played in all 12 games last fall at Vanderbilt and started 10 of them while finishing the season with 13 tackles. That came after he started all nine games in 2020 — one of six Commodores to do so — and posted eight tackles, including two for loss, and a fumble recovery. He still hit the transfer portal after last season and committed to Illinois in April, to complete his college football journey close to home.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Wilkins’ path to Illinois had its twists and turns. Champaign is the Chicago native’s fourth stop, and defensive tackle wasn’t his first position. He was a tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to Monterey Peninsula College (Calif.) and switching positions, before another transfer to Vanderbilt. Wilkins’ final move comes with a real chance at Illinois. Somebody has to replace Roderick Perry II on the Illini defensive line, and Wilkins has the size and experience to do just that.