Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-5, 300, R-Fr., OL
➜ Hometown: Bolingbrook
➜ High school: Plainfield East
➜ Looking back at 2021: Barlev played enough last fall to gain some much-needed experience, but not enough that he burned a season of eligibility. That the former four-sport star played at all, though, was a good sign that he’ll be part of the offensive line mix moving forward, even though he wasn’t a Bret Bielema recruit. Bielema had to tap Barlev for playing time last year because of real holes in Illinois’ overall depth, but even climbing to the top of that list was notable.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: There’s no guarantee Barlev will add to his total number of career starts this season. That number is one, after his participation in the “Barge” package at Penn State. Two junior-college transfers — Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler likely jumped the in-state lineman in the pecking order, but there’s no such thing as too much offensive-line depth. Especially when Bielema is basically rebuilding the position group from scratch.