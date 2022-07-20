Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season
Vitals: 6-4, 235, Sr., TE
Hometown: Vernon Hills
High school: Stevenson
Looking back at 2021: Marchese flipped sides of the ball heading into spring practices last year, making the move from linebacker (after some time at safety earlier in his career) to tight end. It was a move to bolster depth at his new position, which transformed during the course of the season to include some time at fullback. Marchese played in 11 games, with two starts, and caught two passes while just missing (again) on his first career touchdown.
Looking ahead to 2022: That Bret Bielema went to bat for Marchese in securing a sixth year of eligibility emphasized the value the Illini coach has placed in the veteran tight end’s presence on the roster. Marchese is arguably third on the depth chart behind Luke Ford and Tip Reiman, but both Bielema and new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. are tight-end guys. There should be ample opportunities for Marchese to get on the field this fall for Illinois.