No. 39 Tyler Strain
Vitals: 5-9, 175, R-Fr., DB
Hometown: Pace, Fla.
High school: Pace (Fla.)
Looking back at 2021: That Strain got on the field for four games last fall was a notable vote of confidence in the then true freshman. Strain wasn't a Bret Bielema recruit, but the first-year coach liked enough of what he saw from the Florida native to make him one of the few Class of 2021 prospects to play. It wasn't a big role — and Strain had just two tackles in four games — but it was a solid jumpstart for his career.
Looking ahead to 2022: Someone will have to fill the void in the Illinois secondary created when Tony Adams parlayed his bonus season of eligibility into a significant deal with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Strain has some competition for the cornerback spot opposite Devon Witherspoon, likely including Tahveon Nicholson and Terrell Jennings, but he'll at least be in the mix when training camp opens later this month.