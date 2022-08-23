➜ Vitals: 6-0, 180, Jr., DB
➜ Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.
➜ High school: Pine Forest (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Witherspoon’s second season as a full-time starter — save for the two games he missed with injury — ended with an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. What made Illinois’ top cornerback unique was his equal ability to make plays in the passing game and also behind the line of scrimmage. Witherspoon led the Illini with nine pass breakups, but he was also second on the team with eight tackles for loss to go with 52 total tackles and one sack. Per Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon tied for fifth among Big Ten cornerbacks in 2021 in defensive stops with 19.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: There’s a chance Witherspoon’s numbers could actually go down this season. It’s not a “Revis Island” situation just yet, but don’t be surprised to see opposing quarterbacks throw away from Witherspoon. At least early in the season to test the cornerback that lines up on the opposite side of the field. Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said Witherspoon isn’t quite to that elite lockdown corner level, but the potential to become that this fall is certainly there.
SCOTT RICHEY