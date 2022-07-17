Listen to this article
  • Vitals:
    • 6-0, 175, Fr., DB

    Hometown:

    • Miami

    High school:

    • Edison (Fla.)

    Looking back at 2021:

    • The four-sport athlete (he also competed in basketball, track and wrestling at one point in his high school career) wound up a mostly consensus three-star football recruit. Mc-Cantos helped Edison go 7-5 last fall, with the Red Raiders losing in the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs.

    Looking ahead to 2022:

    • A shoulder injury sidelined Mc-Cantos for most of Illinois’ spring practices. That didn’t totally negate his early enrollment, because of all the off-the-field learning necessary for a freshman, but it might have put a crimp in any plans he had to play immediately. Still, he’s got at least half a leg up on competing for the open cornerback spot.

    SCOTT RICHEY

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

