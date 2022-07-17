- Vitals:
- 6-0, 175, Fr., DB
Hometown:
- Miami
High school:
- Edison (Fla.)
Looking back at 2021:
- The four-sport athlete (he also competed in basketball, track and wrestling at one point in his high school career) wound up a mostly consensus three-star football recruit. Mc-Cantos helped Edison go 7-5 last fall, with the Red Raiders losing in the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs.
Looking ahead to 2022:
- A shoulder injury sidelined Mc-Cantos for most of Illinois’ spring practices. That didn’t totally negate his early enrollment, because of all the off-the-field learning necessary for a freshman, but it might have put a crimp in any plans he had to play immediately. Still, he’s got at least half a leg up on competing for the open cornerback spot.
SCOTT RICHEY
Top 50 most important Illini: No. 41 Elijah Mc-Cantos
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).