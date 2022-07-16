Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 310, R-Fr., DL
➜ Hometown: Groveport, Ohio
➜ High school: Groveport Madison (Ohio)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Edwards saw limited action in his freshman year redo last fall and ultimately redshirted after playing in just three games for Northwestern before transferring to the Illini this winter. He had one tackle in the Wildcats’ win against Indiana State, which matched his single tackle against Illinois from the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season and his first freshman year.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: There’s really only one spot to be filled on Illinois’ defensive line, and that’s at nose tackle between the law firm of Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton. Someone has to replace Roderick Perry II. The realities of the position, of course, necessitate having multiple options. Edwards will at least be in the mix and could be a long-term future option.