- Vitals:
- 6-1, 235, Sr., LB
Hometown:
- Brighton, Mich.
High school:
- Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.)
Looking back at 2021:
- Darkangelo was one of five walk-ons to receive a scholarship last fall. The backup linebacker played in all 12 games and finished the season with seven tackles. Most of his work came on special teams, where he had the ninth-best grade in the Big Ten with at least 50 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Looking ahead to 2022: Odds are Darkangelo leads Illinois’ special-teams efforts again from a coverage standpoint while also backing up CJ Hart and Tarique Barnes at linebacker. His contributions on special teams will still be important, though, and former Illini like Clayton Fejedelem and Justin Hardee
- have made NFL careers out of that.
Scott Richey
Top 50 most important Illini: No. 43 Isaac Darkangelo
