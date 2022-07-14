Miles Scott

Miles Scott could give the Illini wide receivers some needed depth this season.

 Craig Pessman/Illinois athletics
➜ Vitals: 5-11, 190, R-Fr., WR

➜ Hometown: Dolton

➜ High school: Thornton Fractional North

➜ Looking back at 2021: How Illinois used Scott last fall is all the evidence necessary to understand the coaching staff has taken a special interest. Because Scott is a walk-on that played four games as a true freshman (preserving a year of eligibility) and actually got a start against Rutgers. That’s a show of confidence even if Scott finished the year without any receptions.

➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Few positions on the Illinois roster are as open as wide receiver. Sure, there’s clear-cut contributors at the top of the depth chart like Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington, but those two are the only returning receivers that played a notable role last fall. The investment in Scott last season is a sign the Illini staff is willing to give him a real look.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

