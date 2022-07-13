Kionte Curry

Kionte Curry, right, intercepts a pass during a spring practice in March at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

 David Craan/Illinois athletics
➜ Vitals: 6-0, 195, R-Fr., DB

➜ Hometown: Mims, Fla.

➜ High school: Cocoa (Fla.)

➜ Looking back at 2021: Curry didn’t play last fall as a true freshman. Not that it was expected that he would with Illinois fairly set at safety with Kerby Joseph, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. What’s worth noting, however, is the fact Curry was one of the few Class of 2021 recruits brought in after Bret Bielema was hired.

➜ Looking ahead to 2022: The most direct route to playing time for Curry probably lies in special teams opportunities. It’s a legitimate path. Joseph made a splash on special teams in 2020 before earning a starting role the following season. Curry’s trajectory might not take him that far given the veterans ahead of him in the secondary, but a backup spot in the secondary isn’t out of the question.

