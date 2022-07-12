➜ Vitals: 6-2, 280, R-Fr., OL
➜ Hometown: Bannockburn
➜ High school: Loyola Academy
➜ Looking back at 2021: Kreutz got a redshirt year out of his first season at Illinois, but he was among the handful of true freshmen that actually played. It wasn’t a large role — just some spot appearances on the offensive line — but it showed the trust the Illini staff had in the three-star recruit with a multi-time Pro Bowl center as a dad.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: This coming season probably won’t yield a bigger role for Kreutz, but that’s OK. Throwing freshmen offensive linemen to the wolves usually doesn’t pan out all that well. Allowing them a year or two or three to develop is the path to building a sustainable program.
Scott RICHEY