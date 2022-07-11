No. 47 Aidan Laughery
Vitals: 5-11, 190, Fr., RB
Hometown: Gibson City
High school: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Looking back at 2021: Laughery’s senior season with the Falcons amounted to just three quarters played in their season-opening loss to Carlinville and then limited action in the final three games of the year but was never 100 percent. It wasn’t the first leg injury to derail Laughery either, with another robbing him of competing at state track as a junior.
Looking ahead to 2022: The Illinois backfield is rather crowded with Chase Brown, Josh McCray, Reggie Love III and Chase Hayden all returning. Fellow freshman Jordan Anderson provides even more competition. But Laughery could still find a way to contribute, whether that’s as a returner on special teams or other ways offensively to take advantage of his speed.