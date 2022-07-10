50 Most important Illini
No. 48 Jonah Morris
➜ Vitals: 6-4, 205, Sr., WR
➜ Hometown: Akron, Ohio
➜ High school: Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Morris’ lone season at Northern Colorado was his first on the field since 2018 at Akron. The veteran wide receiver (at least age-wise since he’s 24 years old and Illinois is his fourth college) played in five games for the Bears and finished the season with 20 receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. Most of that production came with eight catches for 74 yards and the score against Houston Baptist.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Illinois’ returning production at wide receiver is fairly limited. As in 74 catches for 917 yards and four touchdowns — the majority of which belongs to Isaiah Williams. That creates an opportunity for any number of other receivers to step into a prominent role, and Morris brings a physical presence at the position fairly unique to the current roster.