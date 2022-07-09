- Vitals:
- 6-1, 190, Jr., DB
Hometown:
- Knob Hill, Colo.
High school:
- Pine Creek
Looking back at 2021:
- Jennings got back on the field last fall at Division II Minnesota State after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in and started 10 games for the Mavericks, posted a season-best five tackles against Southwest Minnesota State and finished with 19 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.
Looking ahead to 2022: It’s been a long, winding road for Jennings in his college football career from Santa Barbara C.C. (Calif.) to North Dakota to Minnesota State and now Illinois. But there’s an opportunity to get on the field with the Illini. Most of the secondary might be settled, but a cornerback spot is open to replace Tony Adams
- . Jennings will get a camp shot.
Scott Richey
Top 50 most important Illini: No. 49 Terrell Jennings
