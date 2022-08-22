Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-0, 205, Sr., DB
➜ Hometown: London, Ontario
➜ High school: St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Last fall was like the previous three with Brown a constant in the Illinois secondary. The Illini safety started all 12 games — actually a first in his career as he stayed healthy for the full season — and wound up an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the conference coaches and media. Brown led Illinois with 81 tackles and also had three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and one sack. Brown was also the best one-on-one playmaker in the Illinois defense, as 50 of his 81 tackles were of the solo variety.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Brown will once again anchor the Illinois defensive backfield. He's arguably at his best as a run stopping threat at the line of scrimmage. That's where hard-hitting safeties live. But Brown doesn't get lost in coverage, as his three-interception season in 2019 put on display. More playmaking from a takeaways perspective could be important whether it comes from Brown or another defensive back. Last year's defense started to improve rapidly when Kerby Joseph became a takeaways machine. Brown can generate them, too.