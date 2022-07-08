Ryan Johnson

Craig Pessman/Illinois athletics

Ryan Johnson (17) Illinois Fighting Illini Football vs. Spring Game - 4/22/22

 Craig Pessman/Illinois athletics
Listen to this article

50 Most important Illini

No. 50 Ryan Johnson

Vitals:

  • 6-4, 200, Sr., QB

Hometown:

  • Green Bay, Wis.

High school:

  • Ashwaubenon (Wis.)

Looking back at 2021: Johnson joined Illinois as a walk-on last summer from Division II Northern Michigan. He climbed to No. 3 on the depth chart ahead of the season and to the backup role when Art Sitkowski broke his left arm. That led to a single snap taken in the Illini’s win at Minnesota when Brandon Peters

  • exited for one play after an injury timeout.

Looking ahead to 2022: Best-case scenario for Illinois when it comes to Johnson would be him not even receiving that single snap. Johnson should head into training camp back again as the Illini’s third-string quarterback behind Tommy DeVito

  • and Sitkowski, but recent history has shown Illinois better have multiple quarterbacks ready just in case.

SCOTT RICHEY

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos