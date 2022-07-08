50 Most important Illini
No. 50 Ryan Johnson
Vitals:
- 6-4, 200, Sr., QB
Hometown:
- Green Bay, Wis.
High school:
- Ashwaubenon (Wis.)
Looking back at 2021: Johnson joined Illinois as a walk-on last summer from Division II Northern Michigan. He climbed to No. 3 on the depth chart ahead of the season and to the backup role when Art Sitkowski broke his left arm. That led to a single snap taken in the Illini’s win at Minnesota when Brandon Peters
- exited for one play after an injury timeout.
Looking ahead to 2022: Best-case scenario for Illinois when it comes to Johnson would be him not even receiving that single snap. Johnson should head into training camp back again as the Illini’s third-string quarterback behind Tommy DeVito
- and Sitkowski, but recent history has shown Illinois better have multiple quarterbacks ready just in case.
SCOTT RICHEY