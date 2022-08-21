Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 200, Jr., WR
➜ Hometown: Round Rock, Texas
➜ High school: Pflugerville (Texas)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Last year got off to an interesting start for Washington considering he spent a couple weeks in the spring at Wake Forest with every intention to play for Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons. Then he changed his mind, got then first-year coach Bret Bielema to agree and came back to Illinois. Good thing he did, too. At least when it came to one defining game of the season. Washington didn’t put up gaudy statistics last fall — just 21 catches for 294 yards — but he did haul in the pass on the two-point conversion play that finally put a top-10 Penn State team away after nine overtimes. Of note, Washington’s only touchdown in 2021 was a fumble return in a 20-17 home loss against Maryland.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Washington isn’t the second of what will be three Illinois wide receivers in the top eight most important Illini by accident. It’s simple, really. The passing game has to be better this fall. Much better. Washington could play a significant role in that process. His jumping ability and sure hands could make him the jump ball safety valve for whatever Illinois quarterback winds up the starter. In fact, Tommy DeVito doesn’t consider them 50-50 balls when Washington is in the air. More like 80-20 in the wide receiver’s favor.