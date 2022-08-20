➜ Vitals: 6-5, 305, So., DL
➜ Hometown: Belleville
➜ High school: Belleville West
➜ Looking back at 2021: Randolph’s first season as a starter — he made seven starts in 10 games — ended with All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. He packed quite a bit of havoc into those 10 games, too, finishing the season with 42 tackles, 51/2 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. Randolph ranked second on the team behind Owen Carney Jr. with his four sacks, and he was the only defensive tackle in the Big Ten with an interception.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: The Randolph half of “The Law Firm” has a clear goal for this season. Get in the end zone. His only regret from last year’s interception was that his return went just two yards. Otherwise, expect Randolph to be the same type of disruptive force on the defensive line as he teams up again with his law firm partner Johnny Newton. The duo has the potential to wind up one of the better lineman pairings in the Big Ten.
SCOTT RICHEY