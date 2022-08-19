Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-3, 215, Jr., WR
➜ Hometown: Los Angeles
➜ High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Let’s just call last year a wash. Hightower suffered a shoulder injury heading into the season. Even when he finally got healthy, Hightower still didn’t factor into then-offensive coordinator Tony Petersen’s plans. It was an interesting choice considering how much Illinois’ passing game struggled. Hightower didn’t put up huge numbers in his debut season with the Illini in 2020 after transferring from Miami, but he still had 11 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns as a big target. That was 11 more catches, 209 more yards and three more touchdowns than he had in four games in 2021.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Let’s also not beat around the bush. The Illinois passing game has to be better — more productive — this fall. Illini coach Bret Bielema likes to talk about playing complementary football among offense, defense and special teams, but just offensively, the passing game has to be a better complement to the running game. Hightower could help make that happen. He was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school and is a different kind of receiver than Isaiah Williams or Casey Washington. A good complement even.