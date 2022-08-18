Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 295, So., DL
➜ Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
➜ High school: Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: The Newton half of the “law firm of Newton and Randolph” earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing last season with 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Newton’s 50 tackles were the most of any defensive linemen on the Illinois roster, as he built on what was a successful true freshman season in 2020. Newton was also reliable. He started 11 of 12 games and played the fourth-most snaps of any Big Ten defensive lineman with 601.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Newton heads into his third season with the Illini in the same place he ended his second, as an All-Big Ten Fourth-Team selection per Phil Steele. Internal expectations are likely higher since Newton has developed into a disruptive force on the defensive line. Newton tied for third on the team last season in sacks and was ranked fourth in tackles for loss. Boosting those numbers would benefit both Illinois’ defense as a whole and the perception of Newton as a difference-maker at the next level.