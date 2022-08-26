With the Illinois football season opener one day away, Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen unveils his No. 1 team is to start the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Ryan Day
➜ 2021 record: 11-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 13-0
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 26 vs. Michigan
➜ Projected bowl trip: CFP (Fiesta)
➜ Why No. 1: It’s a deadly combination: Overwhelming talent and mega motivation. The Buckeyes weren’t at all happy about missing the College Football Playoff and losing to rival Michigan. They didn’t like the consolation prize of the Rose Bowl. The team is loaded on offense, with three potential Heisman candidates. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is only getting started and he is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, with 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and only six interceptions. ... Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, is a Heisman threat. ... Running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for 1,248 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 2021. He is also a Heisman candidate. ... The Buckeyes welcome back three starters on the offensive line. ... Defensive back Ronnie Hickman is the top returnee on his unit, which is under new management. Unhappy with the yards and scores allowed in 2021, Day brought in Jim Knowles to run the defense. It will be better. ... Ohio State is set on special teams with kicker Noah Ruggles back after hitting 20 of 21 field goals. ... The Buckeyes will have a chance to show if they are up for a title run in the opener when Notre Dame visits Columbus on Sept. 3. In the Big Ten crossover games, Ohio State draws Iowa and Wisconsin, both at home.