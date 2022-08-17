Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Mel Tucker
➜ 2021 record: 11-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 29 at Michigan
➜ Projected bowl trip: Citrus
➜ Why No. 10: Start with quarterback Payton Thorne, a 2018 News-Gazette All-State selection from Naperville Central. (His dad was on the team in 1989). Thorne threw for 3,240 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Just as important, superstar receiver Jayden Reed is back after catching 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 scores. ... A new weapon for Thorne is a player familiar to Illinois fans. Tight end Daniel Barker joins the Spartans this season. He once beat Michigan State with a late touchdown catch at Spartan Stadium. Wonder if that gets brought up in the locker room.... The Spartans need to replace standout tailback Kenneth Walker III. A pair of transfers, Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Jarek Broussard (Colorado), will split the work. ... The defense welcomes back eight starters. The unit should get a boost from a Georgia transfer with one of the best names ever for a cornerback: Ameer Speed. ... A trip to Washington in the nonconference slate is a challenge. In the Big Ten, Michigan State doesn’t play Iowa or Purdue, but the Spartans host Ohio State and travel to Michigan.