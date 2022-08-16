➜ Coach: Dave Doeren
➜ 2021 record: 9-3
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 1 at Clemson
➜ Projected bowl trip: Gator
➜ Why No. 11: No team in the ACC returns more experience, with seven starters back on offense and10 on defense. ... The most important returnee is quarterback Devin Leary, who threw for 3,433 yards in 2021 with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He is the older brother of Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary. ... Four starters are back on the offensive line. ... Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter are the top two returning receivers, combining to make 82 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. ... The Wolfpack need to find production at tailback with the team’s top two rushers, Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. now in NFL training camps. .. The defense is loaded, especially at linebacker. Drake Thomas is the leading returnee in tackles (100), sacks (six) and interceptions (three). He is on the Butkus Award watch list. Payton Wilson is another all-star candidate. ... The most difficult nonconference game is a visit from Texas Tech on Sept. 17. The Wolfpack visit Clemson and host Wake Forest on Nov. 5. Miami isn’t on the schedule, and a 10-win season isn’t out of the question.
Bob Asmussen