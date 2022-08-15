Coach: Mike Gundy
2021 record: 12-2
Projected 2022 record: 11-1
Circle the date: Oct. 1 at Baylor
Bowl trip: Alamo
Why No. 12: Gundy just turned 55, so it's been 15 years since his unhinged press conference. Gundy is a goof, but he can coach. The school's career wins leader is 80 games over .500 in Stillwater. ... New defensive coordiinator Derek Mason has a tough act to follow, replacing Jim Knowles who left for Ohio State. The strength of the unit will be up front, where four starters return. Collin Oliver and Brock Martin combined for 19 1/2 sacks. ... Spencer Sanders returns at quarterback after throwing for 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns. He needs to cut his 12 interceptions. He is also an effective runner. ... Brennan Presley is the leading returning receiver after a 50-catch season. ... Three nonconference home games include a visit from Arizona State. ... In the Big 12, the Cowboys travel to Oklahoma and Baylor.