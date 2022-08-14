Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Dan Lanning
➜ 2021 record: 10-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 19 vs. Utah
➜ Projected bowl trip: Cotton
➜ Why No. 13: Lanning takes over for Mario Cristobal, who left to return to Miami. It’s a great first job for Lanning, who did stellar work at Georgia. In a funny/strange/worrisome twist, the Ducks open the season in Atlanta against the defending national champion Bulldogs. No pressure. The good news is that every game after that will seem easy by comparison. ... Don’t be surprised if Lanning and the Ducks put a scare into Kirby Smart’s team. Oregon brings back 14 starters, including the entire offensive line. The first year under Lanning might be a doozy. ... The quarterback will be either Auburn transfer Bo Nix or redshirt freshman Ty Thompson. ... Kris Hutson is the leading returning wide receiver and Byron Cardwell is the top returnee at running back. ... Linebacker Noah Sewell led the team in tackles with 114 total stops last season and will get a boost from Lanning’s defensive expertise. The secondary will count on Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez. ... The opener isn’t the only challenge in the nonconference. The Ducks also host likely Top-25 team BYU on Sept. 17. In the Pac-12, Oregon hosts UCLA and Utah, but the Ducks don’t play Southern California.