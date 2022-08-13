- Coach:
- Dave Clawson
2021 record:
- 11-3
Projected 2022 record:
- 10-2
Circle the date:
- Sept. 24 vs. Clemson
Bowl trip:
- Cheez-It
Why No. 14: Quarterback Sam Hartman’s status casts some doubt on the season after the school announced Wednesday he would miss “an extended period of time” because of a non-football-related medical condition. Hartman threw for 4,228 yards, with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season. He was effective as a runner too, scoring 11 times. The Demon Deacons figure to motivated by their loss in the ACC title game to Pitt. ... While Wake Forest lost some star power at receiver, there is plenty of skill returning. A.T. Perry caught 71 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is a threat. ... The offensive line is mostly set with four starters returning. ... The defense will be led by linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr.
- ... The biggest challenge in the nonconference is a home game against Army. In the ACC, Wake doesn’t play Miami and hosts Clemson.
