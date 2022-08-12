Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Dana Holgorsen
➜ 2021 record: 12-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 13-0
➜ Circle the date: Sept. 10 at Texas Tech
➜ Projected bowl trip: Cotton
➜ Why No. 15: The Cougars are the pick to finish as the highest-rated team outside the Power Five. Unlike Cincinnati in 2021, which won at Notre Dame, Houston doesn’t have a strong enough schedule to challenge for the College Football Playoff this season even if Holgorsen’s program finishes undefeated. Which is entirely possible. Still, a Peach Bowl bid is a nice consolation prize and nobody from the Power Five wants to see Houston on the other sideline. ... Clayton Tune returns at quarterback following a 3,546-yard, 30-touchdown campaign. He had just 10 interceptions. ... Tune will dial in receiver Nathaniel Dell, who caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... The Cougars will miss tailback Alton McCaskill, who suffered a torn ACL in the spring, after rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns as a true freshman last fall. ... Houston needs to replace three starters on the offensive line. ... Six starters are back on defense, including three in the secondary. ... The schedule is favorable for the Cougars, with American power Cincinnati not on the slate and Power Five nonconference games against Kansas (home) and Texas Tech (road).