➜ Coach: Kirk Ferentz
➜ 2021 record: 10-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 22 at Ohio State
➜ Projected bowl trip: ReliaQuest
➜ Why No. 16: If the Hawkeyes repeat as Big Ten West champions, Phil Parker’s defense is likely the reason. Eight starters return to bolster what was a lackluster offense in 2021. ... The best of the bunch is linebacker Jack Campbell, who figures to contend for multiple national awards. He is one of the top tacklers in the country. Teammate Seth Benson isn’t far behind. ... Safety Riley Moss returns and seems to have a nose for the ball after making four interceptions last season. ... Iowa needs better play from the quarterback position from either Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla. ... Tight end Sam LaPorta, an Illinois native who starred in high school at Highland, will be a top target ... The lone challenge in the nonconference schedule is against rival Iowa State. In the Big Ten, Iowa draws both Ohio State and Michigan, with the Wolverines visiting Iowa City and the Hawkeyes heading to Columbus.
BOB ASMUSSEN