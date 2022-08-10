Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Brent Venables
➜ 2021 record: 11-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Texas
➜ Projected bowl trip: Cheez-It
➜ Why No. 17: During his long, standout career as a coordinator, Venables had countless chances to be a head coach. But this is the one he chose, which shows you how special Norman’s place is in college football. The school has churned out great coaches and players over the years and the 51-year-old Venables figures to be the next one. ... The roster took a hit because of graduation and defections. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby turns to former UCF standout Dillon Gabriel to lead the offense. Three starters are back on the offensive line, which will get a lift from California transfer McKade Mettauer. ... Arizona State receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton takes some of the pressure off Marvin Mims, who is expected to be Gabriel’s go-to guy. ... Linebacker DaShaun White is the team’s leading returning tackler after making 66 stops last season, which was third on the team. ... The Sooners should open with a pair of wins against UTEP and Kent State before a battle of the old Big 12 at Nebraska. Both Baylor and Oklahoma State visit Norman.