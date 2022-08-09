➜ Coach: Kalani Sitake
➜ 2021 record: 10-3
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Notre Dame
➜ Projected bowl trip: Famous Idaho Potato
➜ Why No. 18: Wonder if the Cougars are regretting their pending move to the Big 12? Looks like the closer Pac-12 has some openings. Oh, well. In 2022, the Cougars are loaded, with 18 starters returning. And they are motivated, coming off a bowl loss. ... Quarterback Jaren Hall was effective, though he missed time because of injury. ... Four starters are back on the offensive line. ... Puka Nacua is the leading returning receiver. ... Linebacker Ben Bywater is the leading returning tackler. ... Sataki is building a power in Provo, but will the program be hurt by the end of its independence?. ... The schedule is loaded, especially at the front end. The Cougars host Baylor and travel to Oregon in the first month. There are later games against Notre Dame and Arkansas in consecutive weeks. The Notre Dame game is in Las Vegas and the Razorbacks visit Provo.
Bob Asmussen