Coach: Luke Fickell
2021 record: 13-1
Projected 2022 record: 11-2
Circle the date: Sept. 3 at Arkansas
Bowl trip: Armed Forces
Why No. 19: The Bearcats made a breakthrough ion '21, becoming the first team outside the Power Five to qualify for the College Football Playoffs. Don't let the loss to Alabama fool you, Cincinnati deserved the bid. Now, it will try for an encore without its top passer and runner and missing seven starteres off a productive defense. ... All five starters are back on the offensive line. It will block for Evan Prater or Ben Bryant, who are competitng to replace Desmond Ridder.... LSU transfer running back Corey Kiner figures to get the bulk of the carries. ... Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott are the top returnees at receiver. ... The most difficult game of the regular season is the opener at Arkansas. The Bearcats don't play Houston during the regular season.