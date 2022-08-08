Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.