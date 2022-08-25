Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Nick Saban
➜ 2021 record: 13-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 13-0
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M
➜ Bowl trip: CFP (Peach)
➜ Why No. 2: Start with the defending Heisman winner Bryce Young returning after a monster season. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with only seven picks. Will he repeat it or do better? Nobody with a brain is betting against him. Young will be the first or second player picked in the 2023 NFL draft. ... As if Alabama needed more help, it added transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech. ... Alabama is looking to transfers to fill in at receiver, where it suffered heavy losses. ... The offensive line welcomes back three starters. It is now led by Eric Wolford, a former Illinois assistant. ... The defensive brings back seven starters. None is more important than Will Anderson, who will get Heisman consideration if he duplicates his stellar 2021 season. He had 17 1/2 sacks. ... The lone nonconference test is an early trip to Texas. In the SEC, Alabama hosts Texas A&M and doesn’t play Georgia.