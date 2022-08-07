➜ Coach: Mark Stoops
➜ 2021 record: 10-3
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 19 vs. Georgia
➜ Projected bowl trip: Citrus
➜ Why No. 20: Quarterback Will Levis threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also is a talented runner, adding nine more scores. But he must lower his turnovers after throwing 13 interceptions last season. ... The Wildcats need to replace three starters on an offensive line that helped them knock off Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. ... Tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. is one of the best in the SEC and is coming off a 1,379-yard season with nine touchdowns. ... The Wildcats need to find a replacement for superstar receiver WanDale Robinson. ... Linebacker J.J. Weaver is the leading returnee wihth six sacks. The linebacker unit is the strength of the defense. ... The relatively easy nonconference schedule includes one challenge, the finale at home against Louisville. In the SEC, the Wildcats play Georgia at home, while Alabama and Texas A&M aren’t on the schedule.
Bob Asmussen