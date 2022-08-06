➜ Coach: Sam Pittman
➜ 2021 record: 9-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 1 vs. Alabama
➜ Projected bowl trip: Liberty
➜ Why No. 21: Quarterback KJ Jefferson returns after throwing for 2,476 yards and 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He can also help on the ground, gaining 664 yards and six more scores. ... Four starters return on the offensive line. They will help block for tailbacks Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson. ... Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood is an option as the go-to receiver. ... On defense, Pittman and coordinator Barry Odom dipped into the transfer portal to boost a unit that returns only four starters. ... The nonconference schedule is challenging, starting with the home opener against Cincinnati. The Razorbacks also play at BYU. In the SEC, Alabama visits and Arkansas plays Texas A&M in “neutral” Arlington, Texas.
