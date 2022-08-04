➜ Coach: Lane Kiffin
➜ 2021 record: 10-3
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 12 vs. Alabama
➜ Projected bowl trip: Texas
➜ Why No. 23: Kiffin lost a boatload of talent off a Sugar Bowl team, but he has reloaded with the help of the transfer portal. Former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart likely takes over for productive Matt Corral. ... Three starters are back on the offensive line. ... Kiffin dipped into the portal for running back Zach Evans from TCU and receivers Jaylon Robinson (UCF) and Jordan Watkins (Louisville). ... Defensive back Otis Reese is the leading returning tackler. ... Kiffin continues to recruit at a high level. So expect some newcomers before on the transfers to contribute early. ... The nonconference schedule is built for a fast getaway. The Rebels play at Texas A&M and Arkansas and host Alabama. Georgia isn’t on the regular-season schedule.
BOB ASMUSSEN