➜ Coach: Jeff Brohm
➜ 2021 record: 9-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Sept. 1 vs. Penn State
➜ Projected bowl trip: Pinstripe
➜ Why No. 24: Yes, the Boilermakers suffered key losses, with receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis moving to the NFL. But there isn’t a better Big Ten player this side of Columbus than quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The former walk-on and Illinois native has a chance to climb high up the Purdue career lists. He threw for 3,712 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. The latter number should drop with three starters back on the offensive line. ... Iowa transfer Charlie Jones is being counted on heavily at receiver and in the return game. ... Co-coordinator Ron English welcomes nine returning starters on defense. ... The nonconferece schedule is soft, with three wins almost certain. Even better, the Boilermakers don’t play Big Ten East powers Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State. While they have to go to Wisconsin and Minnesota, Iowa visits West Lafayette.
Bob Asmussen