Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Brian Kelly
➜ 2021 record: 6-7
➜ Projected 2022 record: 7-5
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 5 vs. Alabama
➜ Bowl trip: Tampa Bay
➜ Why No. 27: We will find out right away if Kelly is worth all the cash it took to pull him away from Notre Dame when the Tigers open against Florida State on Sept. 4 in New Orleans. Remember, LSU isn’t far removed from maybe the best season in college football history when Joe Burrow led the team to the 2019 national title. Some of the talented players recruited by Ed Orgeron are still with the program. And Kelly clearly knows how to win. ... Kelly will pick his quarterback from Garrett Nussmeier, Myles Brennan and Jayden Daniels. ... Kayshon Boutte returns at wide receiver after missing time with a serious leg injury. ... At tailback, the Tigers are hoping for a big season from John Emery Jr., who was not with the team in 2021. ... Kelly has to rebuild a defense that returns just three starters. Linebacker BJ Ojulari had seven sacks last season. .. The Tigers don’t have to play Georgia during the regular season, but just about every other Top-25 contender in the SEC, including Alabama and Texas A&M, is on the schedule.