Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Mario Cristobal
➜ 2021 record: 7-5
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 19 at Clemson
➜ Bowl trip: Duke’s Mayo
➜ Why No. 28: Bringing back Cristobal from Oregon was a wise move. The familiar face should be able to restore the program in a hurry, with a division title the first season a reasonable goal. ... Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a strong 2021 season, throwing for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He was at his best during the back half of the season. ... Three starters return on the offensive line for coordinator Josh Gattis. Tackle Zion Nelson is an All-American candidate. ... The Hurricanes have big shoes to fill at wide receiver, but Key’Shawn Smith will be part of the solution. Miami is set at tight end with the return of Will Mallory. ... Corey Flagg Jr. is the top returning tackler on a defense that needs to make strides this season if Miami wants to contend for the division title. ... The Hurricanes face a monster test in their third game, visiting Texas A&M on Sept. 17. In the ACC, they don’t play Wake Forest and do host Pitt.