Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Josh Heupel
➜ 2021 record: 7-6
➜ Projected 2022 record: 8-4
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 15 vs. Alabama
➜ Projected bowl trip: Las Vegas
➜ Why No. 29: Quarterback Hendon Hooker is coming off a superb season in his first year with Heupel. He threw for 2,945 yards with 31 touchdowns and just three picks. He can run a bit too, scoring five more times on the ground. Hooker led an offense that made huge leaps over the previous season. ... Receiver Cedric Tillman caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, so watch out for him. ... Four starters are back on the offensive line. ... The team has a strong influence from former Illinois assistants. Alex Golesh is in charge of the offense and Tim Banks runs the defense. ... Linebacker Jeremy Banks led the team in tackles with 128 and tied for the team lead with 51/2 sacks. ... The most challenging nonconference game is at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. In the SEC, the Vols host Alabama (Oct. 15), but visit LSU (Oct. 8) and Georgia (Nov. 5).