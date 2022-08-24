Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Kirby Smart
➜ 2021 record: 14-1
➜ Projected 2022 record: 12-1
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 19 at Kentucky
➜ Projected bowl trip: CFP (Fiesta)
➜ Why No. 3: The defending national champions have a tough act to follow ... their own. Georgia lost a ton of talent off a once-in-a-lifetime team, especially on defense. But Smart understands better than anyone that Bulldog fans want another title right now. ... Quarterback Stetson Bennett returns as a hero. Just a hunch his name, image and likeness deals are lucrative. He will be even more popular if he replicates his 29:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio that was one of the keys to Georgia’s success. ... Three starters return to a talented offensive line. ... The best wide receiver is actually a tight end. Brock Bowers scored 13 touchdowns in 2021. ... Linebacker Nolan Smith is the best of the returning starters on defense. The unit will be solid thanks to a deep reserve of talent and Smart’s expertise as a coach. ... The Bulldogs jump into the season with an opener against Oregon in Atlanta. The Ducks are led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. If the Bulldogs see Alabama this season, it will be in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide aren’t on the regular-season schedule.