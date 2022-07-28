- Coach:
- Pat Narduzzi
2021 record:
- 11-3
Projected 2022 record:
- 9-3
Circle the date:
- Nov. 26 at Miami
Projected bowl trip:
- Pinstripe
Why No. 30: Yes, star quarterback Kenny Pickett and standout wide receiver Jordan Addison are impossible to replace. But Narduzzi welcomes back 15 starters, including all five offensive linemen. That will take the pressure off whoever wins the quarterback job, likely Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis. ... There is plenty of talent in the backfield, with Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond taking turns behind the experienced line. ... Jared Wayne will be the top target after catching 47 passes and scoring six touchdowns in 2021. ... The defense was the best in the ACC against the run. SirVocea Dennis led the team in tackles and returns at linebacker. ... Up front, Habakkuk Baldonado
- is coming off a nine-sack season. ... In nonconference games, the Panthers face West Virginia and Tennessee both at home to start the season. In the ACC, Clemson isn’t on the docket. The Coastal title might be decided in a late game at Miami on Nov. 26.
Bob Asmussen
Top 50 teams: No. 30 Pittsburgh
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.