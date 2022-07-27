Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Steve Sarkisian
➜ 2021 record: 5-7
➜ Projected 2022 record: 8-4
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma
➜ Bowl trip: Texas
➜ Why No. 31: The busiest guy on the team should be Bijan Robinson, who is coming off an 1,127-yard, 11-touchdown season at running back. And he’s got help in the backfield from Roschon Johnson. ... The wide-receiver threats start with Xavier Worthy, who caught 62 passes and scored 12 touchdowns. ... Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is expected to get the call at quarterback. ... The defense welcomes back just four starters, which might be a good thing considering how much it struggled in 2021. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is the leading returning tackler. ... Sarkisian won’t have to wait long to see if his team is better. Projected preseason No. 1 Alabama visits Austin, Texas, the second week of the season. ... The Longhorns have to travel to Oklahoma State, but host Iowa State and Baylor.