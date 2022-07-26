➜ Coach: Mike Leach
➜ 2021 record: 7-6
➜ Projected 2022 record: 7-5
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 22 at Alabama
➜ Projected bowl trip: Gator
➜ Why No. 32: Quarterback Will Rogers is one of the underappreciated stars in the SEC. He threw for 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions last season. If you like passing, you are going to love the Bulldogs with Leach in charge. ... Four players return who caught at least 52 passes, led by running back Jo’Quavious Marks, who had 83. ... Eight starters are back on both offense and defense. Three starters return on the offensive line, though both tackles need to be replacd. ... Tyrus Wheat returns after nabbing 71/2 sacks in 2021. The two top tacklers from last season are also back, too, in linebackers Jett Johnson (87 tackles) and Nathaniel Watson (84 tackles). ... The nonconference schedule is soft, with the most difficult game at Arizona on Sept. 10. In the conference, the Bulldogs will travel to LSU, Alabama and Kentucky. They host Georgia and Texas A&M.
BOB ASMUSSEN