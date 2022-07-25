33. North Carolina
Coach: Mack Brown
2021 record: 6-7
Projected 2022 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Oct. 8 at Miami
Bowl trip: Fenway
Why No. 33: Brown and the Tar Heels can't be happy with what happened in '21, when the team fell flat after entering with so much promise. The team wants to show last year was a blip, not a trend. It will have to do it without star quarterback Sam Howell, who is off to the NFL. Jacolby Criswell and Drake Mayo will battle for the starting quarterback job. Both saw limited duty in '21. ... No matter who wins the QB race, he knows he will have a star at receiver. Josh Downs caught 101 passes for 1,325 yards and eight scores. He's got help from Antoine Green. ... Three starters need to be replaced on offensive line. ... Gene Chizik has been brought in to run the defense, which struggled mightily in '21. Seven starters are back on defense and will get pushed by the former Auburn head coach. ... The top returning tackler is Cedric Gray. ... The schedule includes a late September game against Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. The rest of the nonconference is without challenges. In the ACC, the Tar Heels don't play Clemson. They travel to Miami and Wake Forest.